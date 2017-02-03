BTS green line project to expand construction along Lat Phrao Intersection

BANGKOK, 3 February 2017 (NNT) – The Deputy Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau has inspected Lat Phrao Intersection to inspect traffic conditions before expanding the construction zone for the green line BTS.

Deputy Metropolitan Police Commissioner Pol Maj Gen Jiraphat Phumchit inspected the construction site of the BTS green line extension project, which continues from the existing Mo Chit BTS station over Don Muang Tollway to Saphan Mai and Khukhot.

