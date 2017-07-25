25 Test Positive for Drugs in Raid of Secret Bangkok Bar

BANGKOK — A secretive Bangkok bar was busted early Wednesday morning for operating after hours, a raid in which 25 revelers tested positive for illegal drug use.

At about 5am on Wednesday, police raided a nameless nightclub known unofficially as Swing, located inside Tongpoon Hotel on Rama VI Road and found more than 100 people partying at the place. Authorities seized a gram of amphetamine and a gun at the venue and 25 partygoers – both Thais and foreigners – tested positive for illegal drug usage.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Chayanit Itthipongmaetee

Khaosod English