Three people lost their lives, including a bed-ridden old woman, when fire swept through a house near Rama V road in Bangkok’s Dusit District in the early hours of Thursday.

Firemen found the three bodies on the ground floor of the burned out two-storey house, on a rai of land in Soi Ranong 2. One was a 93-year-old woman and the others a couple who also slept on the ground floor.

