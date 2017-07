A suspect wanted under a court warrant in connection with the May 9 bombing of Big C department store in Pattani province was killed in a clash with a military unit in Pattani’s Muang district early on Wednesday (July 12), police said.

At about 1 am, a team of soldiers of Task Force 23 laid siege to an area behind the mosque of Paka Harang village in tambon Paka Harang to arrest suspects wanted under court warrants in security-related cases.

