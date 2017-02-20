20 suspects rounded up in massage parlour crackdown

As part of the Metropolitan Police Bureau’s measure to tackle prostitution and human trafficking, a 50-strong police-cum-Army team raided the “Than Thip Entertainment” massage parlour in Bangkok’s Huai Kwang district on Tuesday night and rounded up 20 suspects.

Huai Kwang precinct’s acting superintendent Pol Colonel Arkhom Chantharat said cashier Khanittha Haochai and receptionist Suchada Ubonpitak had been named as the first and second defendants. The two would face charges of procuring women for prostitution and employing undocumented migrant workers or giving migrants jobs that are not stated in their work permits.

