AYUTTHAYA, 10 February 2017 (NNT) – The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) has confiscated pirated goods worth 30 million baht from Rong Klua Nawa Nakhon Market in Ayutthaya province.

More than 70,000 bootleg items were found when the DSI officials raided the market. Most of the goods were copycat products of popular brand names. Four Cambodian nationals were arrested during the raid.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut

Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom