HM King presides over exhibition in honor of King Rama IX

BANGKOK, 9th February 2017 (NNT) – His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun on Thursday presided over the opening ceremony of the exhibition “Yen Sira Phro Phra Boriban” at Sanam Luang.

At 7 PM, HM the King arrived at Sanam Luang. Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, PM’s Secretary Gen. Wilat Arunsri, Secretary-General of the Office of the Royal Development Projects Boards Danucha Sinthawanon and the exhibition organizers welcomed the King.

