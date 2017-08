Excise Department says it is preparing a proposal to increase taxes on soft drinks with sugar contents exceeding the specified limit for the cabinet to approve.

Director-general of the Excise Department Somchai Poolsavasdi revealed yesterday that the department was finalizing a proposed amendment to Article 29 of Excise Law covering taxes for soft drinks, sugar-added green tea, juices, and energy drinks.

By Chalarntorn Yothasmutra

Thai PBS