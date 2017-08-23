Man, 23, surrenders over woman’s death in motel

A man accused of killing a 23-year-old woman in a motel room in Samut Sakhon province’s Ban Phaeo district late on Tuesday night surrendered to police on Wednesday afternoon. The body was found pool of blood with indications of strangling on the neck.

Farmer Sornram Phao-eiumchin, also 23, who was accompanied by his mother and a village headman, claimed that he befriended the victim via Facebook over two days before they met for dinner and went to the motel together.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation