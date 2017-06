A huge fire broke out last night at a major vinyl flooring manufacturing factory in Samut Sakhon province causing damages estimated initially at over 100 million baht.

The night fire was reported at HV Plas Co Ltd at about 8.00pm, and by 11.00am Monday, firemen still had to use water to spray on the huge stock of vinyl floorings which were burned in the inferno.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS Reporters