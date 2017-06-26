Monday, June 26, 2017
Chiang Mai plants trees in dedication to HM King Rama IX

CHIANG MAI, 26 June 2017 (NNT) – Residents of Chiang Mai Province have participated in “The Mae Chaem Model” tree-planting project, as a way of implementing the philosophy of His Majesty King Rama IX in the sustainable management of natural resources.

The project aims to plant 20,000 trees in Mae Chaem District as part of a greater program to restore deforested mountains in the district. The reforestation campaign aims to plant up to 100,000 trees this year.

