UK coroner: Phangan death investigation ‘mediaeval’

Full Moon Party in Koh Phangan
A British coroner has described as “mediaeval” some aspects of the Thai police investigation into the death of a UK man after a full-moon party on Koh Phangan earlier this year.

Sussex coroner Alan Craze made the comment at the inquest this week into the death of Andrew Apperley, whose body was found in the sea nine days after he was last seen on the southern tourist island in February.

