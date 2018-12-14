Miss USA seen as mocking English skills of contestants





The Miss Universe contestant from the United States has made a public apology after coming under heavy criticism for comments she made about Miss Vietnam and Miss Cambodia.

A live Instagram video clip has been reposted online showing Miss USA Sarah Rose Summers discussing the English-speaking skills of the two women with Miss Colombia Valeria Morales and Miss Australia Francesca Hung.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

