Police officials raid Karaoke in Bang Lamung alleged to be offering underage prostitution

Banglamung – Chonburi immigration chief Pol Col Songprote Sirisukha, local law enforcement and child protection services conducted a sting yesterday at a Karaoke lounge called Krua Lakhana in Bang Lamung.
The establishment was found to have two girls under the age of 18 available at 1,500 baht a time for sex.
Full story: thepattayanews.com
The Pattaya News
