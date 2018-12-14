Bar girls in Walking Street,

Police officials raid Karaoke in Bang Lamung alleged to be offering underage prostitution

December 14, 2018

Banglamung – Chonburi immigration chief Pol Col Songprote Sirisukha, local law enforcement and child protection services conducted a sting yesterday at a Karaoke lounge called Krua Lakhana in Bang Lamung.

The establishment was found to have two girls under the age of 18 available at 1,500 baht a time for sex.

