Police crack down on underage prostitution





BANGKOK, Nov 3 (TNA) – Police and officials of the Social Development and Human Security Ministry have rescued 11 boys and girls, lured into prostitution and apprehended 42 suspects, involving in the underage prostitution ring, police said.

The incident took place in the lower northern province of Nakhon Sawan. Eleven boys and girls, aged between 12 – 15 were rescued.

