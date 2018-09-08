Nakhon Sawan: Police nab teens for gang rape





Five teenagers were arrested for the alleged rape of a 12-year-old girl in Nakhon Sawan’s Muang district, while four others are still at large, police said.

The arrest was announced at Nakhon Sawan police office in a press conference led by its commander Pol Maj Gen Damrong Petchpong, Muang police station chief Pol Col Thanupong Saengsue, and Bang Muang police station chief Pol Col Niwat Pipattanasiri.

Full story: Bangkok Post

CHALIT PHUMRUANG

BANGKOK POST

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article