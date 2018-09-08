Nong Pling, Nakhon Sawan
North

Nakhon Sawan: Police nab teens for gang rape

By TN / September 8, 2018

Five teenagers were arrested for the alleged rape of a 12-year-old girl in Nakhon Sawan’s Muang district, while four others are still at large, police said.

The arrest was announced at Nakhon Sawan police office in a press conference led by its commander Pol Maj Gen Damrong Petchpong, Muang police station chief Pol Col Thanupong Saengsue, and Bang Muang police station chief Pol Col Niwat Pipattanasiri.

