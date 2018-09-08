Five women among 114 arrested on Bangkok road racing charges

Police stopped and arrested 114 motorcyclists on charges of racing on Bangkok roads on Friday night.
The joint operation targeted roads in Prawet and Lat Krabang districts. The tourist police, drug suppression police and the Metropolitan Police Division 4 were led by Pol Maj-General Surachet Hakpal, deputy commissioner of the Tourist Police Bureau.
Full story: The Nation
By The Nation
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.