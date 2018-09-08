Thai motorcycle license plate
Bangkok

Five women among 114 arrested on Bangkok road racing charges

By TN / September 8, 2018

Police stopped and arrested 114 motorcyclists on charges of racing on Bangkok roads on Friday night.

The joint operation targeted roads in Prawet and Lat Krabang districts. The tourist police, drug suppression police and the Metropolitan Police Division 4 were led by Pol Maj-General Surachet Hakpal, deputy commissioner of the Tourist Police Bureau.

