Double bust at checkpoint, drugs worth B50m seized





KANCHANABURI: An elderly Thai and a young Myanmar man were arrested in separate busts at a checkpoint in-Sangkhla Buri border district, and 31 kilogrammes of crystal methamphetamine and 50,000 speed pills seized with a combined worth of 52 million baht.

A car with Bangkok licence plates was stopped for a search at a road checkpoint on the Thong Pha Phum–Sangkhla Buri road in tambon Nonglu around 5pm on Thursday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

PIYARACH CHONGCHAROEN

BANGKOK POST

