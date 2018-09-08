Crystal meth rock
North

Double bust at checkpoint, drugs worth B50m seized

By TN / September 8, 2018

KANCHANABURI: An elderly Thai and a young Myanmar man were arrested in separate busts at a checkpoint in-Sangkhla Buri border district, and 31 kilogrammes of crystal methamphetamine and 50,000 speed pills seized with a combined worth of 52 million baht.

A car with Bangkok licence plates was stopped for a search at a road checkpoint on the Thong Pha Phum–Sangkhla Buri road in tambon Nonglu around 5pm on Thursday.

