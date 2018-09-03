Police pickup truck in Kalasin, Thailand
Isan

Ubon Ratchathani car chase ends in seizure of 90,000 meth pills

By TN / September 3, 2018

Police and soldiers chased down a car and two pickup trucks in Ubon Ratchathani early Monday and found a hoard of methamphetamine.

The combined forces were patrolling a road on the Mekong River in Ban Chok Chai, Khemaraj district, when the three vehicles sped past them.

