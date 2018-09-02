Maj. Gen. Mark Stammer (right), I Corps deputy commanding general, greets Royal Thai Army Lt. Gen. Apirat Kongsompong, First Army Area commander in Thailand
It is official: General Apirat Kongsompong is new army chief

By TN / September 2, 2018

His Majesty the King has approved the annual reshuffle of the three armed forces involving altogether 935 officers with General Apirat Kongsompong, assistant army commander-in-chief, being appointed new army commander-in-chief.

Other highlights of this year’s military reshuffle include:

General Nath Intharacharoen, deputy permanent secretary of defence, is permanent secretary of defence; General Pornpipat Benyasri, army chief-of-staff, is supreme commander of the three armed forces; Admiral Luechai Rutdit, deputy commander-in-chief of the navy, is navy commander-in-chief; Air Chief Marshal Chaipruek Didyasarin, assistant commander-in-chief of the air force, is air force commander-in-chief.

