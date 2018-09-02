It is official: General Apirat Kongsompong is new army chief





His Majesty the King has approved the annual reshuffle of the three armed forces involving altogether 935 officers with General Apirat Kongsompong, assistant army commander-in-chief, being appointed new army commander-in-chief.

Other highlights of this year’s military reshuffle include:

General Nath Intharacharoen, deputy permanent secretary of defence, is permanent secretary of defence; General Pornpipat Benyasri, army chief-of-staff, is supreme commander of the three armed forces; Admiral Luechai Rutdit, deputy commander-in-chief of the navy, is navy commander-in-chief; Air Chief Marshal Chaipruek Didyasarin, assistant commander-in-chief of the air force, is air force commander-in-chief.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

