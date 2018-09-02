Tobacco Authority defends relocation plan





BANGKOK, 2nd September 2018 (NNT) – The Tobacco Authority of Thailand (TAOT) has denied planning to promote the consumption of demerit goods, saying its plan to build a new factory in Ayutthaya province, is in fact to relocate its facilities from Bangkok.

TAOT Managing Director Daonoi Suttiniphapunt, explained that the newly-opened facility, called Tobacco Factory No.6 in Rojana Industrial Park in Ayutthaya’s U-Thai district, is intended to replace the three factories in Khlong Toey district of Bangkok.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Vipaporn Pooritanasarn,

Rewriter: Rodney McNeil

National News Bureau of Thailand

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article