Tobacco Authority defends relocation plan

By TN / September 2, 2018

BANGKOK, 2nd September 2018 (NNT) – The Tobacco Authority of Thailand (TAOT) has denied planning to promote the consumption of demerit goods, saying its plan to build a new factory in Ayutthaya province, is in fact to relocate its facilities from Bangkok.

TAOT Managing Director Daonoi Suttiniphapunt, explained that the newly-opened facility, called Tobacco Factory No.6 in Rojana Industrial Park in Ayutthaya’s U-Thai district, is intended to replace the three factories in Khlong Toey district of Bangkok.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Vipaporn Pooritanasarn,
Rewriter: Rodney McNeil
National News Bureau of Thailand

