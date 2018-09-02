Syrian soldiers, who have defected to join the Free Syrian Army
Explosions at Damascus Airbase Not Caused by Israeli Strike: Syria

By TN / September 2, 2018

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – Blasts heard at the Mezzeh airbase near Damascus were caused by missile strikes targeting the base and by Syrian air defense systems responding, an official in the regional alliance supporting Damascus said on Sunday.

A war monitor, the so-called Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, had said the explosions resulted from Israeli air strikes, and that they caused deaths and injuries, Reuters reported on Sunday.

However, a military source, speaking to SANA on condition of anonymity, said, “Mezzeh air base has not been exposed to any Israeli aggression”.

He added, “Explosions heard in Damascus were explosions of ammunitions warehouses near the airport caused by a short circuit”.

