More pharmacist groups against bill to amend Drugs Act





A network of pharmacist associations in the Northeast is calling on the government to revise a bill drafted by the Food and Drug Administration to allow non-pharmacists to dispense medicines.

Led by the pharmaceutical sciences alumni associations of Khon Kaen University, Mahasarakham University and Ubon Ratchathani University, the network consists of all pharmacist clubs and other health advocacy groups in the Northeast.

