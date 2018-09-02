Bono Completely Lose Voice at U2 Concert in Berlin





The band U2 has canceled a concert in Berlin after its lead singer Bono “suffered a complete loss of voice” during a performance, according to a release on the group’s website.

“We’re so sorry for tonight’s cancellation. Bono was in great form and great voice prior to the show and we were all looking forward to the second night in Berlin, but after a few songs, he suffered a complete loss of voice,” the band’s statement said.

The incident took place during a show at the Mercedes Benz Arena on September 1.

Bono attempted to sing the “Beautiful Day” before leaving the stage.

