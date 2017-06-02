German Police Detain 2 Men After Shutting Rock Concert Over Terror Concerns

BERLIN (Sputnik) — Two men were arrested in the central German state of Hesse as part of an investigation into an undisclosed terror threat to a rock concert in Nuremberg, local media reported Saturday.

The open-air festival, Rock am Ring, was halted on its opening night on Friday after police said there was a concrete terrorist threat. Some 90,000 concertgoers had to return to camping sites outside the venue just before a headliner show from Rammstein.

The Welt newspaper said the suspects worked for a company that helped organize the annual festival. One of them allegedly belongs to the ultra-conservative Muslim Salafi movement.

