At Least 19 Killed, 50 Hurt In Blast At UK Arena During Concert

British police say at least 19 people were killed and about 50 others injured in a blast outside an arena in the northern city of Manchester in what authorities are treating as a “terrorist incident.”

Witnesses on May 22 reported hearing a “massive explosion” around 2145 GMT as people were leaving the Manchester Arena, where U.S. pop singer Ariana Grande was performing.

“So far 19 people have been confirmed dead, with around 50 others injured. This is currently being treated as a terrorist incident until police know otherwise,” Greater Manchester Police said in a tweet.

Reuters news agency reported that two U.S. officials said initial signs point to a suicide bomber, although UK authorities have not confirmed the information.

Police urged people to avoid the area and said bomb-disposal teams were on the scene.

“Please avoid the area as first responders work tirelessly at the scene,” the police said.

Video shown on Sky News showed hundreds of people fleeing from the arena as police and emergency vehicles arrived. Witnesses reported seeing helicopters above the arena after the incident.

Other videos posted on Twitter showed fans screaming and running inside the venue.

Full story: rferl.org

RFE/RL

Copyright (c) 2017. RFE/RL, Inc. Reprinted with the permission of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, 1201 Connecticut Ave NW, Ste 400, Washington DC 20036.