Army chief condemns bomb blast at hospital as the worst ever

Army Commander-in-Chief General Chalermchai Sitthisart condemned the bomb blast at Mongkutklao hospital as the worst ever explosion with an intention to kill or maim because the device contained many nails and most of the victims were reitrees.

“This is the worst ever bombing incident. Normally they do not attack a hospital, even at a time of war,” said the army chief as he asked members of the public to condemn the perpetrators and to provide information to the authorities if they have any which help in tracking down the perpetrators.

By Thai PBS Reporters