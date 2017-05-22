Monday, May 22, 2017
Home > Chiang Mai > Fruit buffet in Chiang Mai bustling with tourists

Fruit buffet in Chiang Mai bustling with tourists

Durian fruits (Durio zibethinus)
TN Chiang Mai 0

CHIANG MAI, 22 May 2017 (NNT) – A fruit buffet in Chiang Mai province has proved popular among Thai and foreign tourists.

On Sunday, more than 200 people including Thais and Chinese were seen waiting in front of the Chiang Mai Office of the Department of Internal Trade to enjoy a fruit buffet which offers a continuous flow of fresh durians, rambutans, pineapples, lychees, mangosteens and sticky rice to go with mango and durian slices for 299 baht a person.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom,
National News Bureau Of Thailand

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Kalare Night Bazaarin Chiang Mai, Thailand

Tourist caught with stolen bag in Chiang Mai Night Bazaar

Japanese Man Accused of Abusing ‘At Least 10 Boys’

Security tightened in Chiang Mai ahead of PM’s visit following terrorism reports

Leave a Reply