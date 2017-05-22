Fruit buffet in Chiang Mai bustling with tourists

CHIANG MAI, 22 May 2017 (NNT) – A fruit buffet in Chiang Mai province has proved popular among Thai and foreign tourists.

On Sunday, more than 200 people including Thais and Chinese were seen waiting in front of the Chiang Mai Office of the Department of Internal Trade to enjoy a fruit buffet which offers a continuous flow of fresh durians, rambutans, pineapples, lychees, mangosteens and sticky rice to go with mango and durian slices for 299 baht a person.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut

Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom,

National News Bureau Of Thailand