‘Drunk driver’ ploughs into Bangkok police checkpoint





A 57-year-old woman allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol crashed her Toyota Innova SUV into a police checkpoint in Bangkok’s Rat Burana district late Saturday night, injuring two officers and four motorcyclists.

The 11.30pm accident took place near the mouth of Soi Suksawat 35.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

