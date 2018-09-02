Rajabhat student crowned Miss Tiffany’s Universe

PATTAYA: A 21-year-old mass communication student has been crowned Miss Tiffany’s Universe 2018 at the annual beauty contest for transgender women held in this resort city in Chon Buri province on Friday.
Kanwara “Esmon” Kaewcheen, who studies at Rajabhat University’s Dusit campus, will represent Thailand in the Miss International Queen contest, to be held in Pattaya next year.
Full story: Bangkok Post
CHAIYOT PUPATTANAPONG
BANGKOK POST
