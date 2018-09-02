Rajabhat student crowned Miss Tiffany’s Universe





PATTAYA: A 21-year-old mass communication student has been crowned Miss Tiffany’s Universe 2018 at the annual beauty contest for transgender women held in this resort city in Chon Buri province on Friday.

Kanwara “Esmon” Kaewcheen, who studies at Rajabhat University’s Dusit campus, will represent Thailand in the Miss International Queen contest, to be held in Pattaya next year.

Full story: Bangkok Post

CHAIYOT PUPATTANAPONG

BANGKOK POST

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article