Thanyaburi District, Pathum Thani
Bangkok

Pathum Thani man kills self on camera

By TN / September 2, 2018

A 35-year-old merchant reportedly overcome by stress shot himself dead outside his home in Pathum Thani early Sunday morning in an incident captured by a CCTV camera.

Pol Captain Watcharapong Thienpratham of Khlong Luang district police said officers were at the house in Tambon Khlong Sam at 1.30am with a medical examiner and Ruam Katanyu Foundation rescue workers.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

