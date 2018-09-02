Street in Chiang Mai
Chiang Mai

Australian man found dead in Chiang Mai condo

By TN / September 2, 2018

CHIANG MAI: A 45-year-old Australian national has been found dead inside a condominium unit in Muang district of this northern province.

Police and forensic officers from the Phu Ping station rushed to the One Plus condominium on Khan Khong Chonlaprathan Road after being alerted on Friday afternoon, Thai media reported.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article

Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close