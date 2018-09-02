Australian man found dead in Chiang Mai condo

CHIANG MAI: A 45-year-old Australian national has been found dead inside a condominium unit in Muang district of this northern province.
Police and forensic officers from the Phu Ping station rushed to the One Plus condominium on Khan Khong Chonlaprathan Road after being alerted on Friday afternoon, Thai media reported.
Full story: Bangkok Post
BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS
