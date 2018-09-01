Gen Prawit says 3 more months before political campaigning can start





Political parties must wait another three months before they can start election campaigning or advertising in the social media, Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan said today.

He warned that political campaigning or advertising now would be deemed a violation of the executive order of the National Council for Peace and Order banning political activities and the cyber security act.

By Thai PBS

