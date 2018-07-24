Prawit rushed to hospital from Cabinet meeting





Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon was urgently taken to hospital after complaining of a serious stomach-ache while attending the mobile Cabinet meeting in Ubon Ratchathani province this afternoon.

He was whisked away from Theparatanasiriprapa Building of Ubon Ratchathani University at about 1.15pm in an ambulance sent by Sappasithiprasong Hospital in Ubon Ratchathani town.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article