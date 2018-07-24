Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Gen Prawit Wongsuwan
Prawit rushed to hospital from Cabinet meeting

By TN / July 24, 2018

Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon was urgently taken to hospital after complaining of a serious stomach-ache while attending the mobile Cabinet meeting in Ubon Ratchathani province this afternoon.

He was whisked away from Theparatanasiriprapa Building of Ubon Ratchathani University at about 1.15pm in an ambulance sent by Sappasithiprasong Hospital in Ubon Ratchathani town.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

