Transport Minister checks Ubon Ratchathani airport expansion plan

By TN / July 22, 2018

UBON RATCHATHANI, 22nd July 2018 (NNT) – The Transport Minister, Arkhom Termpittayapaisith, inspected the operations at Ubon Ratchathani International Airport, acknowledging the expansion plan to accommodate more than five million additional passengers annually.

Mr. Arkhom on Sunday (July 22nd) led a group of officials to observe the operations at Ubon Ratchathani International Airport ahead of the upcoming mobile cabinet meeting.

