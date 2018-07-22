Transport Minister checks Ubon Ratchathani airport expansion plan





UBON RATCHATHANI, 22nd July 2018 (NNT) – The Transport Minister, Arkhom Termpittayapaisith, inspected the operations at Ubon Ratchathani International Airport, acknowledging the expansion plan to accommodate more than five million additional passengers annually.

Mr. Arkhom on Sunday (July 22nd) led a group of officials to observe the operations at Ubon Ratchathani International Airport ahead of the upcoming mobile cabinet meeting.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,

Rewriter: Praphorn Praphornkul

National News Bureau of Thailand

