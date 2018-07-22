Karon Beach in Phuket
Crocodile escapes capture on Karon beach

By TN / July 22, 2018

Crocodile hunters tried unsuccessfully to capture a crocodile found on the beach in Muang district of Phuket early this morning.

The crocodile, which was believed to be the same one first sighted in the sea off Nai Han beach earlier last week, was spotted at about 3.20 am today beaching near Wongwien Karon in Muang district.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

