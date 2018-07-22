Crocodile escapes capture on Karon beach





Crocodile hunters tried unsuccessfully to capture a crocodile found on the beach in Muang district of Phuket early this morning.

The crocodile, which was believed to be the same one first sighted in the sea off Nai Han beach earlier last week, was spotted at about 3.20 am today beaching near Wongwien Karon in Muang district.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

