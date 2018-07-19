Siamese Crocodile
Phuket

Possible crocodile sightings closes Phuket beaches

By TN / July 19, 2018

PHUKET: The Mayor of Rawai has today ordered lifeguards to close two of Phuket’s popular west coast beaches following sightings of what is believed to be a crocodile swimming in the sea in the area.

Speaking to a The Phuket News reporter earlier today (July 19), Rawai Mayor Aroon Solos said the possible sightings of a crocodile swimming at Yanui Beach have been reported to Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong and relevant government officials.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

The Phuket News

