Street in Samut Prakan province
Motorcyclist rammed, shot, abducted in Samut Prakan

By TN / July 19, 2018

SAMUT PRAKAN: A man who was dragged off his motorcycle, shot repeatedly in the abdomen and then abducted later staggered into a shop and asked astonished drinkers for help, early on Thursday morning.

Muang Samut Prakan police were informed of the incident in Muang district about 2.30am.

