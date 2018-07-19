Motorcyclist rammed, shot, abducted in Samut Prakan





SAMUT PRAKAN: A man who was dragged off his motorcycle, shot repeatedly in the abdomen and then abducted later staggered into a shop and asked astonished drinkers for help, early on Thursday morning.

Muang Samut Prakan police were informed of the incident in Muang district about 2.30am.

