Lamphun man arrested for growing marijuana for own use





A Lamphun man was arrested on Wednesday morning when Army troops found 13 marijuana plants growing in his house, apparently for his own use.

Acting on a tip-off, troops from the Lamphun peacekeeping command raided the house of Passakorn Sarawidakul, 42, in Ban Tha Thung Luang in Tambon Tha Thung Luang of Lamphun’s Mae Tha district.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

