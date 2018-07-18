Cannabis Sativa Plant
North

Lamphun man arrested for growing marijuana for own use

By TN / July 18, 2018

A Lamphun man was arrested on Wednesday morning when Army troops found 13 marijuana plants growing in his house, apparently for his own use.

Acting on a tip-off, troops from the Lamphun peacekeeping command raided the house of Passakorn Sarawidakul, 42, in Ban Tha Thung Luang in Tambon Tha Thung Luang of Lamphun’s Mae Tha district.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article

Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close