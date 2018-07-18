Journalists begin arriving for press conference with “Wild Boars”





Journalists, both Thai and international, have started arriving at the office of Chiang Rai provincial administration for the first press conference with the 12 Wild Boars soccer team and their coach.

The tightly-controlled press conference is scheduled to start at 6 pm and broadcast live via the daily “Thailand Moving Forward” programme which is normally telecast simultaneously on all digital TV channels. Thai PBS news team in Chiang Rai reported that many of the journalists began registering for the press conference as early as before 4 pm.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article