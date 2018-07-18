Thailand not seen as safe tourist destination until it fixes problems: Weerasak





TOURISM and Sport Minister Weerasak Kowsurat yesterday urged agencies to sort out a series of problems before they can send a convincing message to the world that Thailand is still a safe destination for tourists.

Weerasak was responding to the Phoenix boat accident that killed 47 Chinese tourists earlier this month off the southern resort island of Phuket.

By JINTANA PANYAARVUDH

THE NATION

