Factory in Chachoengsao
More than 800 illegal migrants arrested

By TN / July 18, 2018

BANGKOK, 18th July 2018 (NNT) – More than 800 illegal migrant workers, who failed to apply for a work permit by June 30th, have been arrested.

At a meeting on the suppression of illegal migration, Labor Minister Pol Gen Adul Saengsingkeaw was informed that among 30,000 migrant workers inspected, 800 of them have been arrested for failing to register at one-stop service centers.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand

