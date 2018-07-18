Former monk arrested over girl’s ‘holy water’ death





Chaiyaphum: A former monk wanted in connection with the death of an 18-year-old woman after he allegedly made her drink too much holy water to reverse a curse has been arrested after three months on the run, according to local police.

The former Phra Opas Srisanga, 43, was captured in Kaeng Khro district Tuesday where he returned to live with relatives. The former monk had spent the last three months in Krabi working as a crewman on fishing trawlers.

