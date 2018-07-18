Street in Krabi Town
South

Former monk arrested over girl’s ‘holy water’ death

By TN / July 18, 2018

Chaiyaphum: A former monk wanted in connection with the death of an 18-year-old woman after he allegedly made her drink too much holy water to reverse a curse has been arrested after three months on the run, according to local police.

The former Phra Opas Srisanga, 43, was captured in Kaeng Khro district Tuesday where he returned to live with relatives. The former monk had spent the last three months in Krabi working as a crewman on fishing trawlers.

Full story: Bangkok Post

MAKKAWAN WANNAKUL
BANGKOK POST

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article

Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close