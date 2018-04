Police are expanding the hunt for a Buddhist monk believed to be the leader of a gang of five blamed for the death of an 18-year-old girl forced to drink two huge bowls of “holy water”.

Four members of the group were detained on Thursday in Chaiyaphum province and later brought to the Royal Thai Police’s headquarters for an identity parade yesterday, which was attended by the parents of Suphak Choedchoho, the dead girl.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS