ANG THONG, 7th April 2018 (NNT) – A summer storm has swept Ang Thong province, destroying 20 houses in its path but no injuries have been reported.

Military officers and related agencies are inspecting the damage caused by the tropical storm on Friday. At least 20 homes in Photong district were destroyed. Roofs were blown off and large trees were uprooted, according to the inspection team.

