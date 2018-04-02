Monday, April 2, 2018
Home > News > Summer storms warning in 61 provinces, including Bangkok, starting April 4

Summer storms warning in 61 provinces, including Bangkok, starting April 4

Clouds over Bangkok
TN News 0

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation today (Mar 2) warned people in 61 provinces including Bangkok to get ready ahead of the unseasonal summer storms that will hit over half of the country’s 77 provinces from April 4-8.

Chayaphol Thitisak, director-general of the department, said that in a cooperation in weather monitoring with the Meteorological Department, during April 5-7, the high pressure system from China will blanket upper regions of the country where hot weather still prevails.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related Articles

The Grand Palace in Bangkok

People allowed to pay respect to HM after 15-day of praying rite

Breaking News

Oil prices in Thailand cheaper than neighbors

Breaking News

At least 19 people injured in bomb attack during anti-government rally in Trat

Leave a Reply