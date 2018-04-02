Summer storms warning in 61 provinces, including Bangkok, starting April 4

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation today (Mar 2) warned people in 61 provinces including Bangkok to get ready ahead of the unseasonal summer storms that will hit over half of the country’s 77 provinces from April 4-8.

Chayaphol Thitisak, director-general of the department, said that in a cooperation in weather monitoring with the Meteorological Department, during April 5-7, the high pressure system from China will blanket upper regions of the country where hot weather still prevails.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS