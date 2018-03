BANGKOK, 22nd March 2018 (NNT) – The Meteorological Department has issued warnings of thunderstorms and gusty winds lasting until Friday.

The high air pressure system from China is expected to move toward the northern and the central regions on Thursday. These areas are likely to experience thundershowers and gusty winds while certain provinces could be hit by hail storms.

