Summer storms hit Si Sa Ket on Wednesday destroying 64 homes belonging to 74 families, as well as damaging eight rice silos and four livestock pens.

The 21 affected villages were in the six districts of Phrai Bung, Khukhan, Non Khun, Muang, Prang Ku and Si Rattana, the Si Sa Ket Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office reported.

Full story: The Nation

By Pongpat Traipipat

The Nation