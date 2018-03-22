Philippines: Bus Plunges into Ravine, Killing at least 19 People

A passenger bus smashed into a bridge before plunging into a ravine in the central Philippines, killing at least 19 passengers and injuring 21 others, police said Wednesday.

The bus was traveling near the mountainous town of San Agustin in central Occidental Mindoro province Tuesday night when it veered off the highway and struck the railing of a bridge before hurtling down the 15-foot ravine, according to Senior Superintendent Romie Estepa, the provincial police chief.

The bus apparently was on its way to the capital Manila, he said.

“We are investigating the incident to determine whether there was mechanical trouble or if the driver fell asleep minutes before the accident,” Estepa told a local radio station.

Sen. Grace Poe, chairwoman of the Senate committee on public services, said she was “enraged with the loss of lives due to events that could have been prevented.”

“Sadly, the list of tragic road accidents and their casualties continue to increase because vehicles that are not roadworthy or even those we label as rolling coffins are still allowed to ply the roads with near impunity,” she said in statement.

Full story: BenarNews

Jeoffrey Maitem

Cotabato, Philippines

Copyright ©2018, BenarNews. Used with the permission of BenarNews.