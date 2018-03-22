Thursday, March 22, 2018
Terrorism Threat Level in Finland Remains ‘Elevated’ Due to Daesh Activity

Finnish police car
HELSINKI (Sputnik) – The terrorism threat level in Finland has remained “elevated” since last summer due to the activity of the Daesh terrorist group, which continues to attempt recruiting new members in the country, Director of the Finnish Security Intelligence Service (Supo) said on Wednesday.

“The IS [Daesh*] is still capable of promoting [its ideology] and of recruiting new members in an effective manner and with the use of modern means, though, it has become much weaker. Since summer 2017, Finland has been subject to IS propaganda in Finnish, to propaganda that was adapted to the Finnish environment,” Antti Pelttari said on the sidelines of a conference devoted to problems with Finland’s national security.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

TN
